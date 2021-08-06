Small Love Potion One Day Volume Hits $169.87 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00055703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.69 or 0.00866729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00096350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.