Brokerages Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce sales of $60.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.36 million and the highest is $69.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $267.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $271.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $182.02 million, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

LGND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

LGND stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.03. 134,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,589. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,976,000 after acquiring an additional 57,352 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after acquiring an additional 100,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.