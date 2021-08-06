Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.21. 8,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,857. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,570 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

