Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%.

VXRT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,285,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,576,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68. Vaxart has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VXRT. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

