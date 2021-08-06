Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issues Earnings Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Shares of ATRS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 854,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $692.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.96.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

