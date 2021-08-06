Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 227 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $223.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,772,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

