Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2233 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manulife Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. 3,594,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,025. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

