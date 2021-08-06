Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.86

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $134.86 and last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 92027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.24.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 620.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $35,832,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

