Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,734.26. 26,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,578.31. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,692,383. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.