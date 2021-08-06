Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

PG stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.42. 179,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

