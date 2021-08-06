Suncoast Equity Management Has $253,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Suncoast Equity Management cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after buying an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $150,831,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $71,375,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 560,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $124.76. 17,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

