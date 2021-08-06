Wrapped BNB Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $762.64 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $341.56 or 0.00799921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00047921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00112994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00145253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.85 or 0.99978782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.17 or 0.06564960 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,706,627 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.