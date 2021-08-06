Bean Cash Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $28.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,291,318,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

