Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$11.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

VET traded up C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$8.89. 561,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,466. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

