Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

HCHDF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

