Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 37,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $216.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.09.

GDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

