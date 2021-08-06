Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BDX traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $240.99. 59,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,227. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.95. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.50.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

