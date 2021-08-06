U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. U.S. Physical Therapy updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

Shares of USPH traded down $4.67 on Friday, hitting $113.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $390,250 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

