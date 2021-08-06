ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 73,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,378. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $101.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

