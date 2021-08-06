Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Treace Medical Concepts updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 156,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,885. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

