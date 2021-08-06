Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $232.69 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

