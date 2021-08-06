Analysts Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Target Price at C$24.25

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

NOA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$516.36 million and a P/E ratio of 14.53. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$7.99 and a 52 week high of C$21.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$638,794.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,809,594.88. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

