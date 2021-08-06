Analysts Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $3.13. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 322.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $11.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.86 to $15.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $80.05. 1,660,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,941. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.