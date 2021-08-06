Tranche Finance (SLICE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43,158.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002097 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.86 million and $43,158.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00055954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.34 or 0.00869470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00096286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLICEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.