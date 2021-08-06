Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 115,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

