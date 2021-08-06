Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend payment by 39.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:CNS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.29. 97,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,825. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.47.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 77.22% and a net margin of 24.70%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

