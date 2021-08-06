Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE AJX traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 134,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.90.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AJX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.