Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

NYSE AJX traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 134,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.