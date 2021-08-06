Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE HIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 89,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,950. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

