Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

NYSE HYI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $15.88.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.