Woodcoin (LOG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $81,276.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $430,143.73 and approximately $81,276.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,593.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.08 or 0.06789907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.03 or 0.01305428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.55 or 0.00351107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00124373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.67 or 0.00616693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00340784 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00297638 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.