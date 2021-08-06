Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.11 billion.

CYH stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,671. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.15.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

