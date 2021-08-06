XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Issues Earnings Results

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,418. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

