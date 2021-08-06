Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 795 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,839. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

