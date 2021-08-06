AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.84. 186,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,810,819. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $202.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

