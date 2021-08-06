Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 537 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $262.05. 8,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.14. The company has a market capitalization of $251.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150,929 shares of company stock worth $271,409,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

