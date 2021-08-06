Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.78. 207,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,764. The company has a market capitalization of $347.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.79. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

