salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,451. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $232.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.