Suncoast Equity Management Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 4.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 91,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 71,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. raised their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

SYK traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.50. 37,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

