Kineko 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,620.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $46,620.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00047805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00112709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00145354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,709.00 or 1.00608544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.23 or 0.00803824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 5,693,132 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

