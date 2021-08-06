Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Pennon Group stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $37.14. 540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,295. Pennon Group has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $34.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.40.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

