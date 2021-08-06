Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Certara alerts:

In other Certara news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 353,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,178.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,613,576 shares of company stock worth $198,081,477 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $2,226,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $1,686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,573. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -87.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.