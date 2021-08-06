Zacks: Analysts Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.75. Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

GNTY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.53. 11,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $404.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

