Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. 126,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,575. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $837.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KROS. Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $462,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,987 shares of company stock worth $2,598,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

