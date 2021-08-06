Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.63. 1,529,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.