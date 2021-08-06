Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 2,439,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,786. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $242.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

