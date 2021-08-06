Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 2,439,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,786. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $242.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
