Brokerages Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. AON reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after acquiring an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $942,564,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.52. 2,009,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.75. AON has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $267.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.