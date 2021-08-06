Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.92. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MAN traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.93. 254,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,588. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.81. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

