Swingby Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $15.09 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001749 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00055939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002520 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,965,974 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

