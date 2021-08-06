Newscrypto Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $107.92 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001654 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00112999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00145275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,505.88 or 0.99687504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.03 or 0.00799815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 272,680,454 coins and its circulating supply is 153,030,806 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

