Karpas Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2,494.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $98.80. 360,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,694,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

